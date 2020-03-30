PRINCE ALBERT -- A seven-year-old boy was among three people found dead by police inside a Prince Albert home on Sunday.

The boy, along with a man and woman, both 56-years-old, were the victims of homicide.

“There’s a lot to process here,” said Prince Albert Police Chief Jon Bergen. “It’s a tragedy that’s unimaginable for the community, our staff, and the family of the loved ones who are now deceased.”

The boy’s five-year-old sister was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a news release.

Police made the discovery after officers were dispatched to the home, located in the 300 block of MacArthur Drive just after 4 p.m.

Members of PAPS criminal investigations division and its forensic identification section were still on scene Monday morning. Investigators believe the incident was not random and that there is no risk to public safety, police said.

“How does everyone know they’re safe? Such a horrific crime has occurred,” said the chief. “With what we’ve learned so far, with the evidence we’ve observed, we’re able to understand enough we are comfortable making that statement right now to the community and the public that we don’t believe there is any more risk to the community.”

PAPS would not say what the relationship was between the three who were killed.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family by a woman claiming to be the aunt of the dead boy. As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised more than $5,300.