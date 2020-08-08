SASKATOON -- Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan is scheduled to hold an online reading of The Tempest this month, according to its website.

Thirteen cast members from Saskatchewan and across the country will read the play over Zoom, broadcasting to YouTube on Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., the website said.

This comes after Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s artistic producer Will Brooks announced on April 16 that it would be indefinitely postponing its 2020 festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the cast members taking part in the online reading were part of the original cast for The Tempest scheduled for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s 2020 season, the website said.

For the online performance, actors will be reading a modern verse translation of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest by Kenneth Cavander.

The idea is to make it easy for people new to Shakespearean language to understand the play, while keeping the storyline and characters the same, according to Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

The website said a recording of the event will be available until Aug. 30 on Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s YouTube channel.

Tickets are free and can be booked on their website.