SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public of a “potential super-spreader event” at a Saskatoon restaurant.

Individuals who visited Crackers Restaurant/Bar, located at 1-227 Pinehouse Dr. between Dec. 23, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021 must immediately self-isolate for 14 days, from the time they attended the location.

An outbreak was declared at the restaurant as of Jan. 8, and 16 positive cases have been identified, the SHA said in a news release on Sunday.

“If you attended the location during this timeframe, but have already been in contact with Public Health as part of this investigation, please continue to follow the directions you have been provided,” a notice from the SHA said.

Those who went to the restaurant during the time indicated, have not spoken to Public Health and the 14 days have passed, are asked to call HealthLine 811 to schedule a test.

“While you are no longer infectious, if you were COVID positive, this will appear on a test result and assist Public Health in determining if further contact tracing is required,” the SHA said.

These individuals are not required to self-isolate, as the incubation period has passed.