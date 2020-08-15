SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at SARCAN in Turtleford, Sask.

In a release, the SHA said the potential exposure occurred between August 4th and 6th, 2020.

The SHA added that the risk of transmission is considered low and is advising anyone who visited the SARCAN location during that time to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from the last day they visited the business.

Contact tracing is currently underway.

An online self-assessment is available at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or call HealthLine 811.

Saskatchewan reported its 21st death related to COVID-19 on Saturday along with 25 new cases of the virus, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 189.