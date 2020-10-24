SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon and North Central areas and is putting visitor limitations in place at some of its facilities in those areas as a result.

In a release sent out on Friday, the SHA said it will be limiting family presence and visitation to compassionate reasons in some of its facilities and care homes, including:

Rosthern Hospital, Rosthern (does not affect access to the emergency department)

Cudworth Nursing Home, Cudworth (does not affect access to primary care clinic)

Mennonite Nursing Home, Rosthern

Good Will Manor, Duck Lake

Lakeview Pioneer Lodge, Wakaw

Jubilee Lodge, Kinistino (does not affect access to attached primary care clinic)

The SHA said the decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly, adding that the measures are put in place to keep everyone safe.

Compassionate care reasons include family or support people during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.

No other visitors are allowed into the specified facilities or homes at thisd time and these limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence, the SHA said.