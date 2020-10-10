SASKATOON -- Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Lloydminster Catholic School Division (LCSD), according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

LCSD was notified by the SHA on Friday of a single positive case at École St. Thomas and at St. Mary’s Elementary School, Nigel McCarthy, Director of Education, said in a memo on the school division’s website and Facebook page.

He said staff at both schools are responding to the positive cases “with professionalism and the caring that our teachers show every day.”

McCarthy added that these cases are a reminder of the shared responsibility everyone has to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.

He said it is important for students and families to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if they are ill, call HealthLine 811 if they have symptoms of COVID-19, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distance and wear a mask when appropriate.

“We want parents to know that we will be there today and every day for their children,” McCarthy said.

School is expected to resume on Tuesday, according to the memo.

McCarthy said they will keep parents from both schools informed over the weekend.

LCSD is working with public health officials to inform parents and caregivers and the SHA is doing contact tracing.

No further details will be shared in order to protect the privacy of the individuals.