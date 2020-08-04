SASKATOON -- SGI and Law Enforcement are focusing on impaired driving during the August Traffic Safety Spotlight.

“Fewer deaths from impaired driving is positive news, of course, but the only acceptable number of impaired driving deaths is zero,” said Penny McCune, Chief Operating Officer of the Auto Fund, in a news release.

SGI says 2019 was a record low year when it came to the number of people injured or killed from impaired driving collisions in Saskatchewan. But 21 people still lost their lives in Saskatchewan roads last year.

SGI says from January to June of this year, police have reported nearly 2,000 impaired driving offences.

Drivers caught behind the wheel impaired face license suspensions, vehicle seizers, financial penalties and even possible jail time and a criminal record if convicted.

But SGI says the human consequences are more important such as someone getting killed or injured.

“Every single person who dies as a result of impaired driving has someone they leave behind and a story that wasn’t finished. If their story wasn’t done, then our job isn’t done either.” McCune said.

SGI advises to never get in a vehicle with someone impaired by alcohol or drugs and to plan a safe ride home before any outings.