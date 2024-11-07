Sask. woman bikes across Canada to advocate for changes to mental health care

While most people spent their summer camping or enjoying time with friends, Jade Dulle was on her bike, cycling from coast to coast. Her journey took her from Prince Rupert, B.C., to St. John’s, Newfoundland.

This cross-country trek was more than just an adventure. Dulle was driven by a mission to advocate for change in how Canada addresses mental health care.

“As someone with lived experience trying to access the mental health system, especially in Saskatchewan, I’ve faced all of the barriers,” said Dulle. “That inspired me to make a difference politically for people with lived experience.”

Dulle documented her journey on TikTok, enduring challenging terrain and harsh weather.

“I had to climb a lot of mountains, face cold frigid temperatures, but it was all worth the journey because this cause means so much to me,” she said.

Her advocacy stems from her personal struggles with mental health and frustrations navigating the system. Mental health coverage in Canada varies by province, and many community services are not universally covered.

To push for change, Dulle launched a petition on the House of Commons website. The petition calls for a national framework that covers psychotherapy, psychological assessments, and long-term mental health supports, aiming to harmonize and modernize mental health legislation.

“So my petition...is advocating for a system that covers psychotherapy sessions, psychological assessments, long-term supports, and updated legislation to support people who voluntarily seek services,” she said.

The petition has nearly 400 signatures and needs 500 to be discussed in the House of Commons. It’s sponsored by NDP MP Gord Johns, who serves as the party’s mental health and harm reduction critic.