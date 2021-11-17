Several areas in Sask. experiencing SaskTel outages after snow storm

SASKATOON -

SaskTel says customers in a number of communities across the province are experiencing service outages after Tuesday’s storm knocked out power.

Some communities are facing limited services and more services may fail as back-up battery power depletes if commercial power is not restored, SaskTel said in a news release.

The communities impacted by the storm include:

Home phone - Englefeld, Leroy, MIddle Lake, Pathlow, Quill Lake and Watson

Wireless - Fort A La Corne, Meskanaw and Reserve

Wireless, internet and home phone - James Smith First Nation, Kinistino, Maude Lake, St. Brieux and Yellow Creek

SaskTel says crews are working to restore services to all its impacted communities as soon as highway conditions improve and it’s safe to travel.