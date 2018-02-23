A judge is expected to deliver her sentence this morning in the deadly La Loche shooting case.

Judge Janet McIvor is expected to deliver her decision in La Loche Circuit Point Court, which is about one kilometre away from the school where the teen opened fire.

She will decide whether the teen — who killed four people and injured seven others — should be sentenced as an adult. The teen has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

He was about two weeks away from his 18th birthday at the time of the shooting and can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He’s now 20 years old and the publication ban would likely be lifted if he’s sentenced as an adult.

On Jan. 22, 2016, the teen shot and killed brothers Dayne, 17, and Drayden, 13, Fontaine in a home in La Loche. Dayne was shot 11 times after pleading for his life, according to an agreed statement of facts. The shooter later expressed remorse for killing the brothers, saying it wasn’t part of the plan, but going to the school and opening fire was.

While driving a truck to La Loche Community School, the shooter posted in a Facebook group chat, writing, “just killed 2 ppl” and “bout to shoot ip (sic) the school.”

Inside, he opened fire, killing teacher Adam Wood, 35, at close range and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier, 21. Seven others were injured.

RCMP officers arrested the teen after he exited a school washroom unarmed, announcing he was the shooter. He entered the school at 1:04 p.m. and was arrested at 1:16 p.m., according to the agreed facts.

Lawyers submitted closing arguments in the case in October in Meadow Lake Provincial Court. Crown prosecutor Pouria Tabrizi-Reardigan told court the seriousness of the offence and the circumstances surrounding it justifies an adult sentence. He argued the teen planned the shooting because he mentioned a school shooting to a friend five months prior and because he researched guns, ammunition and what it would feel like to kill someone.

Tabrizi-Reardigan said for the public's safety the teen should receive an adult sentence.

"It would be wreckless to assume that (rehabilitation) could be accomplished within the time limit of a youth sentence," he told court during his closing statement, adding that the teen has never expressed genuine remorse about his plan to carry out the school shooting.

The teen's lawyer Aaron Fox said there is still no clear motive to why the teen carried out the attack. He said the seriousness of the offence does not mean the teen should receive an adult sentence. He painted the picture of a "lost soul" and "black sheep of the family," arguing that the teen lacks the intellect and cognitive function to have the maturity level of an adult. He said the teen has feelings of hopelessness.

"His expectation was that he was going to die (after the shooting). That’s what was going on in his world," Fox told court.

Several victim impact statements were read during the hearing in May and many asked the judge to impose an adult sentence. The shooter addressed the victims and apologized to some specifically.

"You were not a target and I'm sorry I ruined your life. I hope you get better,” he said.

If sentenced as a youth, the teen could receive a maximum sentence of 10 years — six of which would be spent in custody and four of which would be served under supervision. If he's sentenced as an adult, he'd receive a term of life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years.