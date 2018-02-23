

A now 20-year-old man who was 17 when he carried out a deadly shooting in La Loche will be sentenced as an adult.

Judge Janet McIvor issued the decision Friday morning in the northern Saskatchewan community, in a court located about one kilometre away from the school where the then teen opened fire a little more than two years ago. McIvor is still addressing the court, but has so far held off from delivering the shooter’s sentence.

The shooter’s identity is banned from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was roughly two weeks shy of his 18th birthday at the time of the Jan. 22, 2016, shooting.

He fatally shot brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in La Loche before making his way to the school. Drayden was 13 years old. Dayne — who was shot 11 times after pleading for his life, according to an agreed statement of facts in the case — was 17.

The shooter later expressed remorse for killing the brothers, saying their deaths weren’t part of his plan, which was to open fire at the school.

The then teen posted to Facebook after killing the brothers, as he drove a truck to the school. He wrote: “just killed 2 ppl” and “bout to shoot ip (sic) the school.”

He entered the school at 1:04 p.m., according to the agreed facts. Teacher Adam Wood, 35, was fatally shot from close range and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier, 21, was also killed. Seven other people were injured.

The then teen was arrested by RCMP minutes later, at 1:16 p.m., after exiting a school washroom unarmed and announcing he was the shooter.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder in October 2016.

Lawyers submitted closing arguments in the case’s sentencing hearing one year later — in October 2017 — in Meadow Lake Provincial Court.

Crown prosecutor Pouria Tabrizi-Reardigan told court the seriousness of the then teen’s offence and the circumstances surrounding the shooting justifies an adult sentence. He argued the then teen planned the shooting because he mentioned a school shooting to a friend five months prior and because he researched guns, ammunition and what it would feel like to kill someone.

For the public's safety, the shooter should receive an adult sentence, Tabrizi-Reardigan said.

"It would be wreckless to assume that (rehabilitation) could be accomplished within the time limit of a youth sentence," the prosecutor told court during his closing statement.

The lawyer pointed to evidence he said showed the then 17-year-old understood the consequences of his actions — the shooter eventually gave himself up to RCMP after the shooting because he was aware of the power of the officers' guns and he knew he was outnumbered, Tabrizi-Reardigan said.

The prosecutor also argued, even with the shooter’s mental health disorders and cognitive and intellect issues, he should still receive an adult sentence because those issues don't have a direct link to the crimes. He argued the shooter has never expressed genuine remorse about his plan to carry out the school shooting.

The shooter’s lawyer Aaron Fox said the seriousness of the offence does not mean he should receive an adult sentence. Fox painted the picture of a "lost soul" and "black sheep of the family," arguing the shooter lacks the intellect and cognitive function to have the maturity level of an adult.

He said while the then teen reported he wasn't bullied at school, others said he was teased, looked sad and depressed, and was quiet. He hated school, was repeating Grade 10 for the third time and had feelings of hopelessness, according to Fox.

"His expectation was that he was going to die (after the shooting). That’s what was going on in his world," Fox told court.

He also said the shooter had no previous brushes with the law and has fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. He argued the shooter's low cognitive function, frustration with school and other factors of his life eventually led to the school shooting, but noted there is no clear motive to why he carried out the attack.

"It’s unfortunate that that hasn’t happened," Fox said.

He reiterated the shooter has pleaded guilty and accepts full responsibility for the crimes.

Several victim impact statements were read during the first portion of the sentencing hearing in May 2017, with many victims asking the judge to impose an adult sentence.

The then teen addressed the victims and apologized directly to some a month later, at a second portion of the hearing.

"You were not a target and I'm sorry I ruined your life. I hope you get better,” he said.