

CTV Saskatoon





A local mom is searching for answers after she was told that the supplement her epileptic daughter needs is running out.

The prescription supplement is called Ketocal, and Michelle Linklater says it’s all she feeds her severely epileptic daughter, Jennica.

Jennica has taken it since she was eight-years-old, as it helps prevent her seizures.

It’s only available through one supplier in North America and Linklater says she has been told it doesn’t have any more to give out – though it is available in Germany, where it is made.

Linklater’s pharmacist, Kingsley Chukwu, told CTV News that while other drugs can be replaced with an alternative Ketocal is critical because seizures can be triggered by changes.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to switch it because most time if you do, it doesn't work well with them.”

Linklater says she will continue to try to get answers from the supplier and is even prepared to fly to Germany with Jennica to get the supplement.