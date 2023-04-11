See 'The Wrench' clench a world title for Canada during a 1983 curling showdown in Regina

Saskatchewan has a long history of curling.

And during that history a lot has changed.

From the uniforms, to the brooms (remember the corn brooms?) the sport has evolved in many ways.

But Canada has always remained at, or near, the top of the world when it comes to curling.

And many great moments have happened right here in Saskatchewan.

In 1983, the men’s world curling championship was held in Regina, at what was then known as the Agridome.

The tournament was titled the "Air Canada Silver Broom" and pitted the best curling rinks in the world against each other.

Skipping the rink for Canada was Ed Werenich.

Sometimes nicknamed "The Wrench" Werenich led Canada into the final against West Germany.

Back then, sweeping was a bit different, as everyone’s arms got exercise with the technique of using a corn broom.

But Canada appeared to be good at it, notching an 8-1 record in round-robin play, and cruising through the playoffs.

The final was a back-and-fourth game until Canada scored two in the seventh end to go up 6-3. And in the eighth end Werenich would steal one more to make it 7-4.

Germany would eventually run out of rocks in the final end, giving Canada it's second straight title and 15th overall.

It would be the last time Saskatchewan would host the men’s world curling championships, until 28 years later, when Jeff Stoughton would win it again for Canada in Regina, in 2011.