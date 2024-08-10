Second man charged in Saskatoon Ex sexual assault

SASKATOON
    Saskatoon Police have laid sexual assault charges against a second man in connection with an incident involving a 16-year-old girl at the Saskatoon Exhibition.

    The 32-year-old suspect joins a 25-year-old man who was arrested earlier this week on the same charge.

    Patrolling police at the Saskatoon exhibition were notified about the sexual assault shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

    Police say through investigation, it was found that a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

    The victim was taken to hospital by police for medical attention.

    Both suspects appeared before a justice of the peace on Saturday.

