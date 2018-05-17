

CTV Saskatoon





The Prince Albert police say the search for four-year-old Sweetgrass Kennedy has now turned to a recovery effort.

According to police, they have witness reports that the boy fell into the North Saskatchewan River.

Kennedy has now been missing for a week from the 900 block of Second Street East in Prince Albert. He was last seen wearing a light blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pyjama pants.

Search teams have focused their efforts on the North Saskatchewan River in Prince Albert. Police have asked the public to stay away from the area because of the dangers of the river bank.

Since Monday, searched have covered 160 kilometres of the river from Prince Albert to Trapper’s Lake.