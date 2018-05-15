

CTV Saskatoon





Prince Albert police are continuing their efforts to search for a missing four-year-old boy.

Sweetgrass Kennedy was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say they have deployed boats from four points on the North Saskatchewan River. There are teams from the Prince Albert Police Service, Saskatchewan First Nation Emergency Management, Prince Albert Grand Council, Prince Albert Fire Department and RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.