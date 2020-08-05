SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools students and staff will be expected to complete a daily screening checklist prior to entering school this fall.

The division has also developed a digital QR code registry to track people entering its facilities and facilitate rapid contact tracing.

Those details are part of the GSCS COVID-19 reopening plan.

The division also aims to keep defined groups of students together. Students will go about their day with the same group of students as much as possible.

For new kindergarten students, a staggered entry plan will build attendance at school to gradually teach the routines and practices required.

GSCS is preparing to schedule high school classes to allow for significantly reduced student-to-student contact.

The division also plans to emphasize the social and emotional needs of students. Strategies to support self-regulation, manage anxiety and build resilience will be shared with school teams and with students.