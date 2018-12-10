

CTV Saskatoon





SaskPower is warning people of a new scam promising cash back.

The scammer claims to be SaskPower and promises refunds via text message.

The texts contain a link to a website, that is not SaskPower’s site, requesting customers’ banking information.

SaskPower said it never asks for personal information through text.

The crown corporation is urging people who have received this type of text to call police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Agency.