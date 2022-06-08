Saskatoon zoo to welcome 8 butterfly species at new exhibit

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo is almost done building a new exhibit for several species of butterflies and a variety of plants and flowers.

"The Prairie Butterfly House will provide an opportunity for guests to learn more about pollinators and the important role they play in our ecosystem," according to a news release.

Depending on the season, guests will be able to spot a variety of butterflies including:

Buckeye

Julia

Monarch

Zebra Longwing

Black Swallowtail

Giant Swallowtail

Palamedes

Polydamas

“Pollinators are some of the most important animals on the planet,” zoo manager Jeff Mitchell said in the release.

“The Prairie Butterfly House will cultivate an exceptional learning environment where visitors can develop an understanding and passion for what pollinators do and how important they are to our environment.”

Visitors will be able to preview the space on Saturday, with the official opening to take place later this summer.