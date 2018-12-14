A Saskatoon woman wants the provincial government to change its rules around ravens, after her experience trying to save one.

Last month, Evangeline Mackinnon found a wild raven with a broken wing.

Mackinnon welcomed the bird into her home, named it Mortimer and has been nursing the bird back to health.

“It was either kids were going to find him, or a cat was going to get him. It was inevitable that he wasn’t going to have a very long life,” she said.

Mackinnon took him to a wildlife veterinarian, who told her the wing was permanently damaged and couldn’t be rehabilitated – so Mortimer would have to be put down.

Ravens are a ‘protected’ bird in Saskatchewan

“Since a raven is a protected bird, they have to be euthanized if they can’t be rehabilitated because it’s illegal to house them even in a sanctuary,” Mackinnon said.

Ravens are protected under Saskatchewan’s Captive Wildlife Regulations – created to keep wild animals in the wild. Because of their protected status, only people with a proper training and a license can work as an animal rehabilitator.

Mackinnon said someone reported her to the Ministry of Environment.

On Wednesday, a conservation and a RCMP officer showed up at her door, saying she had 72 hours to turn in Mortimer to be euthanized or she would be fined $2,000.

“They’re wildlife. They’re unpredictable. You never know what could happen with wildlife. Disease is a big thing with wildlife, and some can be infectious to humans,” Kevin Harrison, a conservation officer, told CTV News.

Harrison said a bird with a broken wing has a slim chance of survival, and a low quality of life, which is why they get euthanized.

But Mackinnon doesn’t agree.

Mortimer eats ham, adjusts to life indoors: Mackinnon

“He’s got his trees, he’s got his water dish, he’s got his sunlight and he can watch the other birds outside,” Mackinnon said.

“Maybe this isn’t the greatest place for him, but it’s better than under a pine tree in front of an apartment building – freezing to death.”

Mackinnon said Mortimer is adjusting to indoor life. She feeds him minnows, ham and table scraps.

Mackinnon told CTV News she’s prepared to pay the fine, and if she can’t keep Mortimer with her, she’ll find an out-of-province home for the wild bird.

She said she hopes to change legislation to prevent other birds from being euthanized.

“If we have everyone in the community come together and be like, ‘This is an archaic law that needs to be changed slightly, we could work together and we could change it.”

Mackinnon said Mortimer has touched her life and she now dreams of one day owning a raven sanctuary – if she can successfully change the province’s rules.