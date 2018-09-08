

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon woman is hopeful that adding messages of hope to the Broadway Bridge could help discourage suicide attempts.

Amanda Sanderson and her friends and family walked with messages of hope to provide support for people struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. The group walked from Kiwanis Memorial Park to the Broadway Bridge.

Sanderson lost her brother-in-law to suicide last week and her daughter has struggled with depression for several years.

“The Broadway Bridge is known for people to commit suicide,” Sanderson said. “I want it to be a place of hope for people to be able to walk and know that people love and adore them.”

At the end of the walk, Sanderson and her group had a moment of silence to pray for people who have died by suicide.