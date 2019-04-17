

Nicole Di Donato, CTV Saskatoon





One Saskatoon woman’s volunteering experience has now turned into a push to help young men suit up for success.

Last week Marie Agioritis volunteered at an event for men in need. People donated hygiene products, haircuts and clothing.

That’s when she noticed something.

“I thought, okay, we need to find these kids something decent to wear.”

Agioritis and her husband were in charge of the suits section at YXE Men’s Night.

She noticed that a lot of young men were looking for suits to wear to their high school graduations, but she didn’t have anything that fit them.

“I want people to know that they're loved and that somebody cares and lots of people do care but the community at large cares and I've got time and I've got effort and I've got ideas.”

Agioritis said there are tons of affordable dress choices for young women through the Princess Shop and other charities.

There aren’t many options for young men, she said.

Agioritis took to Facebook, asking her friends to look in their closets and donate dress shoes, suit jackets, pants and collared shirts.

“The response was overwhelming to say the least. So it was shared over 300 times, I think over 350 now. We've got a lot of stuff being donated. I'm trying to coordinate it as best I can by myself.”

Pat Hyde and his wife decided to donate some of their sons’ dress shirts.

He said it doesn’t take much time and it’s for a good cause.

“It's about helping the community and strengthening the bond of the community by improving the lives of others who need help.”

Agioritis said she envisions this initiative turning into a large-scale event like YXE Men’s Night next spring.

“The need is there, the want is there, the desire is there, not only from the folks that want the suits or want the dress clothes but from the community of people based on the responses who have a closet full of stuff that they're just going 'oh, finally somewhere to let it go.'”