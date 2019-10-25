Laurie Wachs has some understanding renters.

While she no longer lives at her Main Street home, she still decorates the front lawn and porch.

She has been decorating for 10 years and keeps adding more to the display, spending about $250 each year.

“You times that up by about 10 years and I probably have about $2,500 worth of stuff out here,” Wachs told CTV News.

Halloween Alley is decked out with a huge selection of animatronics that range from under $100 to $600.

Dawn Mills, district coordinator for the Halloween chain, said: “There are tons of people and increasingly every year who are going all out. So not only just on their costumes, but making their homes spectacular as well.”

The demand for more intense decorations has been increasing since she started in the Halloween business 10 years ago and what they have in stock depends on the demands each year, she said.

“I have carried some props along the way that went for $3,000. I don’t have those anymore.”

A poll of Saskatchewan residents by Insightrix Research found that 77 per cent of people plan on celebrating Halloween, with 47 per cent planning to decorate.