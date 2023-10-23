SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon woman charged with threatening Prime Minister

    Justin Trudeau

    A Saskatoon woman stands accused of threatening Canada's prime minister.

    According to RCMP, Marly Dansereau, 25, was arrested in Saskatoon on Oct. 18.

    Dansereau allegedly threatened Justin Trudeau on a social media app. She is facing one count of uttering threats.

    Dansereau is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Nov. 23.

