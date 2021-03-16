SASKATOON -- A 42 year-old Saskatoon woman is facing impaired driving-related charges following a four-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, police were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue T.

Preliminary investigation resulted in the driver of one of the involved vehicles being tested for alcohol impairment, police say.

A car, a truck and two SUVs were involved, according to Saskatoon Fire Department. One person had to be cut from their vehicle by fire fighters.

All those involved in the crash were assessed at the scene by Medavie Health Services and released.