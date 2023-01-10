Saskatoon visually impaired children and young adults enjoy skating with Huskies

The University of Saskatchewan Men’s Hockey program partnered with Canadian Blind Hockey to give visually impaired children and young adults an opportunity to get out and enjoy the game.

For 9-year-old Isaiah Gauthier who is severely visually impaired with light perception, it was a special moment.

“Today has been an amazing experiencing for me that I have a feeling I will never get again in my life,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier says he is a massive Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

“Hockey is my top favourite sport and I would do anything just to play in a professional league,” said Gauthier.

Another kid who was grateful for the day was Adam Kugler Sprayson. He has less than 20 per cent vision – and as described by him “what he can see at 20 feet, the average person can see at 200.

“It’s great to be out here, I’m inspired by most of these kids and by some of the players, blind hockey players,” he said.

Approximately 15 people from 15 to 22-years-old participated in the Try Blind Hockey program at Merlis Belsher Place. The program included team building workshops, seeing a Zamboni and a tour of the Huskies dressing room before getting dressed up and taking to the ice.

“I think it’s so important to just get these children and youth not only on the ice but get them all together and just get them to feel like they’re part of a team,” said Luca DeMontis, Canadian Blind Hockey programs manager.

In addition to the Huskies players joining the participants on the ice, Finnish University of Saskatchewan student Joni Kokko participated as well. He plays blind hockey back in his native land.

“This is my first time on the ice in Canada, really excited about it,” said Kokko. “Just having the opportunity to compete, play, have fun like everyone else, it’s just so cool.”

Head Coach of the men’s Huskies hockey team Brandin Cote says it was indescribable being on the ice with the visually impaired children and young adults.

“To see these kids out here today, it’s really emotional, very special for us to be a part of it and its just a fantastic thing,” said Cote.

According to Canadian Blind Hockey, there are currently 14 blind hockey programs across the country but none in Saskatchewan.