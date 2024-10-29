Trick or treat, and some trades for Saskatoon Blades

Considering they’re only a couple years removed from trick-or-treating, the Saskatoon Blades had some fun at practise today.

Coming off a pair of wins and one of the best records in the WHL, coach Dan DaSilva wanted to give the players some active rest before their west coast swing.

“Days like this are really important to one: give the guys a break from the day-to-day grind of practise,” said DaSilva. “And two: to have them go out there and have some fun, and just enjoy it. Although our group is competitive, they were going at it out there and chirping each other, that’s just the nature of our team.”

Losing key pieces in the offseason, some around the WHL might have expected a drop-off from the Blades this year. But in the first six weeks, they have a 10-2-1 record, good enough for first place in the Eastern Conference.

“Just the contributions from everybody, the new guys, the young guys and the returning players that have been here, being able to bring them under their wing and get them back into the culture and the way we do things, the standards of behaviors that we have set in place here,” said DaSilva.

“And we have a really competitive group, they want to go out there and win every single night.”

It wasn’t just the costumes that looked different, a new player arrived late last night in a trade with Medicine Hat.

Ethan McCallum was stuck in a 3-way battle for minutes with the Tigers, but the 6’4 netminder is looking forward to settling in with his new teammates on the long bus trip ahead.

Ethan McCallum arrived late Monday night in a trade with Medicine Hat. (Source: Saskatoon Blades)

“A new, fresh beginning just gives me a new sense of confidence,” said McCallum, who had been in Saskatoon a little more than 12 hours before his first ice time.

“And then along with that, just with the ups and downs of Medicine Hat, just to get this fresh start with no ups and downs, it kind of lets me play my calm style of play.”

The move meant it was crowded in the crease for the Blades with fellow goalies Evan Gardner and Logan Cunningham, but earlier today Cunningham was traded to the Tri City Americans.

“Gards is our guy, he’s earned that right over the past two seasons,” said DaSilva. “But now we feel like we have someone there that can continue to push him day in and day out, and someone who can come in and give us quality starts.”

The Blades will head out on a five-game, eight-day road trip starting with the Vancouver Giants Friday night.