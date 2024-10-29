Bear spray attacks on city buses cause concern for Saskatoon woman, transit union

A Saskatoon woman is calling for improvements to safety on public transit following a string of bear spray attacks on city buses.

Ezra Whitfield said she was riding the bus home last week when a bear spray attack caused passengers to evacuate.

“It was a fully packed bus. Everyone was off and everyone's freaking out and panicking. People are screaming ‘someone call 911,’” Whitfield said.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a weapon and concealing a weapon in connection with the incident.

It marks the third time the noxious and irritating substance was sprayed on a city bus in recent weeks.

On Oct. 12, a man was hospitalized after a bear spray attack on a city bus, according to the Saskatoon Police Service. Two days later, officers responded to another similar incident on a different bus.

The union representing transit workers told CTV News the incidents are taking a toll on its members.

“I would say a record amount of operators are off sick, or off on stress leave, or mental health leave, due to what they're facing on the buses everyday,” said Darcy Pederson, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 615.

Pederson said he’s spoke with mayoral candidates, expressing the need for a transit police force.

“We need a transit police force or transit peace officers to keep order within our buses, keep our drivers safe, keep our passengers safe,” he said.

In a statement to CTV News, Saskatoon Transit said it has increased the presence of security and community support officers on routes with frequent disturbances. It said in at least one case, the court has banned a person from riding the bus.

“There is more work to be done, but these measures are a positive step,” Mike Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Whitfield said she hopes she can feel safe when riding the bus.

“I really do hope safety improves,” she said.