RCMP lays charges after woman was kidnapped in Toronto and trafficked into Sask.

A collaborative investigation of police services across the province has resulted in over a dozen charges being laid in a case that saw a woman be trafficked from Toronto all the way to Saskatchewan.

RCMP outlined the investigation in a news release Tuesday.

At around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 23, Saskatoon RCMP were called to a business in Dundurn for a reported kidnapping.

RCMP officers responded and found a woman from Ontario at the business. An investigation determined the woman was being held against her will.

Sask. RCMP’s Human Trafficking and Counter Exploitation Unit (HTCEU) was contacted and an investigation began.

HTCEU investigators determined the woman had been forcibly taken from Toronto – after which she was human trafficked in various places in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old man from Chambly, Que. has been charged with 14 criminal counts.

They include:

one count, trafficking in persons

one count, trafficking in persons – material benefit

one count, forcible confinement

one count, sexual assault

one count, sexual assault with other weapon

one count, material benefit from sexual services

one count, obtaining sexual services for consideration

two counts, procuring

one count, uttering threats against a person

one count, assault with weapon

one count, fail to comply probation order

one count, identity theft

one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused was arrested by the Saskatoon Police Service on Oct. 23. He appeared in provincial court on Oct. 24 and Oct. 28.

He will remain in custody for his next scheduled appearance on Nov. 5.

A total of seven separate RCMP units and police services collaborated in the investigation.

“Human trafficking affects communities of all sizes, not just urban centres. It’s a reality that exists in big cities and small towns, including those here at home in Saskatchewan,” Insp. Jeff Smoliak, RCMP's Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Teams (SERT) senior investigative officer said in the release.

“It’s also a crime that has no borders, which is why the Saskatchewan RCMP works interjurisdictionally to investigate these complex files and works closely with municipal police agencies and partners across the country.”

RCMP offered some tips to help residents recognize the signs of human trafficking – reminding the public that anyone can be target and victims can be trafficked by people they know, including former and current partners, family members, friends and others.

Recruiting tactics can be subtle, with many victims not even knowing they are being trafficked.

More information can be found here.