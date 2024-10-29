One student airlifted from scene of school bus crash near Tisdale, 6 seriously injured: RCMP

Six students were seriously injured and one student was airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon following a school bus crash near Tisdale, Sask. on Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, RCMP said officers from the Tisdale detachment were called to the intersection of Township Road 424 and Range Road 2160 for a single vehicle collision involving a school bus.

The Tisdale RCMP detachment and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision analyst responded to the crash.

In a release on Monday night, RCMP said the bus was upright in the ditch.

According to an update on Tuesday from RCMP, 27 students ages 14 to 17 and an adult bus driver were on the bus.

All of the bus occupants were from the Tisdale detachment area, RCMP said. The bus driver sustained serious injuries.

In addition to the one student who was airlifted and the six who were seriously injured, 21 students have injuries described as non-life threatening, RCMP said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the North East School Division thanked those who responded to the crash.

“We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all the emergency responders and health practitioners for their quick response and care to all those involved,” the statement read.

As the crash is under investigation, RCMP said they are unable to provide any information about any potential cause of the crash.

RCMP said they are also unable to provide further details on injuries or status of those at the hospital.

The intersection between Range Road 2160 and Range Road 2155 was closed for about 12 hours and has since been re-opened.