SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon teen charged after weapon found

    Saskatoon Police
    Share

    A 17-year-old Saskatoon boy was arrested and charged after police located a prohibited weapon in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue M South.

    Around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a taxi and the passenger provide a false name before fleeing the traffic stop on foot, Saskatoon police said in a news release on Thursday.

    In a search, officers located a 9mm handgun, loaded magazine, and his legal identification, police said.

    The boy was charged with several weapons-related offences, in addition to obstructing a police officer, fraudulent personation, and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions, police said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News