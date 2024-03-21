Saskatoon teen charged after weapon found

A 17-year-old Saskatoon boy was arrested and charged after police located a prohibited weapon in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue M South.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a taxi and the passenger provide a false name before fleeing the traffic stop on foot, Saskatoon police said in a news release on Thursday.

In a search, officers located a 9mm handgun, loaded magazine, and his legal identification, police said.

The boy was charged with several weapons-related offences, in addition to obstructing a police officer, fraudulent personation, and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions, police said.