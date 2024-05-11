SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • RCMP investigating suspicious death on Saulteaux First Nation

    RCMP
    

    Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on Saulteaux First Nation.

    On Wednesday at around 11:20 p.m., Battlefords RCMP located a 24-year-old injured man near a home where he was later pronounced dead by EMS, RCMP said in a release.

    Due to the suspicious nature of the death, the RCMP's major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

