SASKATOON -- More than 30 teachers and staff of Holy Family School took to the streets of Willowgrove on Wednesday morning.

A nearly block-long motorcade was a way for teachers and staff to connect with students after schools were closed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping physical distance, kids lined sidewalks of the community in hopes of getting a quick wave and hello from their favourite teachers.

Principal Connie Tenasky said teachers jumped at the opportunity to take part.

“You know they are missing the kids, that’s first and foremost, we miss being with them and we miss all of our colleagues as well. We can meet virtually but it’s just not the same.”

Several students were celebrating their birthdays on Wednesday as the parade went past their homes.