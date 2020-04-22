SASKATOON -- The Optimist Club of Saskatoon has cancelled this year's Canada Day celebrations at Diefenbaker Park.

"It's been a bit agonizing, really, to try and wait this out and see if this pandemic is going to lighten up and let us get back to our normal lives," said Rob Belyk, Chair of Saskatoon Optimist Canada Day.

"But being responsible as the chair of this event, we have anywhere between 15,000 and 30,000 people attend. So to put them in a park at that close quarters for that length of time, we have people from all over attending, it's just an irresponsible thing to do."

It also appears that Saskatchewan's phased-in approach to reopening will not permit large gatherings, he said.

"I thought, well, that means us. So that's a no-brainer."

Unlike most municipalities, the Optimist Club has organized Saskatoon's Canada Day celebration since 1967, rather than the local government.

The all-day event includes a pancake breakfast, speeches and entertainment, capped off with fireworks. It's been at Diefenbaker Park since the 1990s.

Canadian Heritage, a group that funds Canada Day events, is recommending virtual celebrations this year, so that's what the club is planning, Belyk said.

"We're a little disheartened, but relieved now that a decision has been made and we can focus on that direction."

The local virtual program will feature recorded opening remarks and then tie into the national virtual program, which will be professionally produced in Ottawa, he said.

Canada Day gives people a chance to be proud to be Canadian, he said.

"We're so fortunate to live in this country. Because of that, let's get out there as a community and show that pride."