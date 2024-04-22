Saskatoon police plane helps officers nab suspects evading arrest

The Saskatoon police airplane helped officers nab two suspects who tried to evade arrest over the weekend.

On Saturday just before 7:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle near Boychuk Drive and Briarwood Road, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police say the vehicle took off at a high speed and patrol officers disengaged as the airplane moved in to track it.

The plane followed the suspect to Attridge Drive near Forest Drive where officers managed to pop the vehicle’s tires with a spike strip.

Police said the vehicle then lost control and collided with the centre median as officers moved in to arrest the driver, a 28-year-old Winnipeg man.

Two firearms were found in the vehicle, police said. The driver faces charges including evading police, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

On Sunday around 2 a.m., police were attempting a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on Avenue I and 22nd Street West when they realized it had been reported stolen.

Police said the vehicle then fled the scene.

The airplane swooped in and followed the vehicle to Vancouver Avenue South and 18th Street West where police say the occupants then abandoned it and fled on foot.

The air support led officers on the ground to their location and police made the arrest.

A 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman face a number of charges, including possession of stolen property and evading police.