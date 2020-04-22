SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Tuesday Recap

On Tuesday, English River First Nation said four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. It's the first appearance of the virus there.

With those new confirmations, Saskatchewan had 320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday . Of those cases, 64 are considered active. Saskatoon is home to 29 of those cases.

It was announced Tuesday that Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province on Wednesday evening ahead of presenting plans to reopen the economy.

The address is scheduled to start at 6:02 p.m. CTV News at Six will televise it and the address be streamed live here on our website.

Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will announce a plan to re-open the province Thursday morning.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it will limit staff movement between its long-term facilities and screen staff for any symptoms as part of its plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Long-term care facilities have been the site of deadly outbreaks of the virus in other parts of Canada.

Starting April 28, workers at personal care and long-term care homes will only be permitted to work at a single facility.

The Saskatchewan NDP called on the government to provide more support for those who who cant't access online learning material being offered by the province's school divisions.

Shannon Chappell, a single mother of three in Saskatoon, said her kids only have limited access to online activities, as the only device she has with an internet connection is her cell phone.

The uncertainty created by the pandemic looms heavily as the City of Saskatoon looks ahead to this fall's municipal election.

Returning electoral officer Scott Bastian told a city committee his team is looking at how other cities are stick-handling physical distancing requirements.

The COVID-19 pandemic can cause extra challenges for couples living together but c an also help them reconnect, according to a Saskatoon psychologist and counsellor.

“What COVID is giving us is an opportunity to build new experiences together as couples and then couples with their families, so I think there’s a lot of hope there,” said Mary Lou Fletcher, a registered psychologist at the Family Counselling Centre in Saskatoon.

Also on Tuesday, seemingly unfazed by the pandemic, the city's pelicans made their annual return to Sasaktoon.