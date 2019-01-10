Saskatoon students talk to astronaut
Dozens of students had a chance to take their learning to new heights Thursday morning.
About 200 students from Grades 6 to 9 had the opportunity to interact with Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques live from space.
It was part of the University of Saskatchewan’s student-run Spectrum event.
Saint-Jacques is living and working on board the International Space Station.
The U of S and the ISS were linked by NASA’s Space Command in Houston.