Dozens of students had a chance to take their learning to new heights Thursday morning.

About 200 students from Grades 6 to 9 had the opportunity to interact with Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques live from space.

It was part of the University of Saskatchewan’s student-run Spectrum event.

Saint-Jacques is living and working on board the International Space Station.

The U of S and the ISS were linked by NASA’s Space Command in Houston.