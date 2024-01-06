Saskatoon SPCA opens new location

The Saskatoon SPCA has opened its new location, and staff are already seeing some success.

The animal shelter recently moved from the outskirts of Saskatoon to 2250 Hanselman Ave.

“We’re located in the city, we’re on a bus route, that opens the opportunity for more volunteers to come into the shelter and help us out,” Trina Mortson, director of development with the Saskatoon SPCA, said.

The move comes after the SPCA lost its bid to continue running the city’s pound. Mortson said staff are excited to be in the new facility.

“The old one was outdated,” she said.

“It wasn’t easy for us to maintain the high standard of animal care that we are known for in this community.”

While the SPCA is open, construction isn't expected to wrap-up until mid-February.

“We are really fortunate that we can still be open for adoptions throughout the construction process. We will also be bringing in dogs from our foster care program for people to meet as well,” she said.

Despite the limited service, staff already saw one adoption.

Curtis Anderson and his family saw a Pomeranian-Husky mix on Facebook. They rushed over to the SPCA’s new location to be the first in line.

“We just lucked out,” he said.

“She is a big ball of energy as most puppies are.”