Saskatoon smoke shop owner watches his dream business 'crumble and fall'

Jeffery Lundstrom has owned Skunk Funk Smoker’s Emporium in Saskatoon since 2008, selling smoking paraphernalia like pipes, bongs, and papers. (Pat McKay/CTV Saskatoon) Jeffery Lundstrom has owned Skunk Funk Smoker’s Emporium in Saskatoon since 2008, selling smoking paraphernalia like pipes, bongs, and papers. (Pat McKay/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon Top Stories