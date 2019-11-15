SASKATOON -- Members of the Sikh Society of Saskatchewan gathered Friday in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood to give away free meals to people in need.

The donation was held in honour of a Sikh holiday celebrating the 550th birthday of Gug Nank Jayati, who founded the Sikh religion.

Balginder Dhaliwal, a member of the society, called the event an act of selflessness.

"We thought we should pay tribute to him and follow his preachings and one of his teachings was to share whatever you have, whether that’s food, whatever you can give to the needy around you."

Each meal was free and made by hand. Residents were each given one samosa and curried chickpeas. Organizers chose Pleasant Hill due to a spike of crime and addiction there.

“They make me feel proud, I have been coming here for the last three days and I've been sharing their food with others as well,” said one recipient who didn’t want to be named.

The drive began on Monday, and with more than 50 volunteers the Sikh society was able to feed more than 2,000 people.

“This is what a great cause can be when you have more, I'm very fortunate to have what I need to live a good life so I would like to give back to the community now,” Dhaliwal said.

The Sikh Society of Saskatchewan will offer free meals at all Sikh temples after services on Sunday.