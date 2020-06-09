SASKATOON -- Students in Saskatoon will be able to head back to class on Sept. 1.

On Tuesday the provincial government announced in-classroom learning will resume during the upcoming school year.

Classes were suspended for Prekindergarten through Grade 12 students on March 20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Reopening schools is a significant milestone for our province, and an important step for families to get back to a new-normal," Gordon Wyant, the province's education minister, said in a news release.

The Ministry of Education is working with Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer to develop health guidelines to be put in place when students return to class.

The guidelines could be distributed to school divisions as early as next week, the province said.

The Education Response Planning Team, which includes representation from the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and Saskatchewan School Boards Association, is also helping to develop the guidelines, the province said.

Under the plan, divisions will be permitted to begin offering in-person classes at the scheduled start of the school year, which is Sept. 1 for both Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

However, there will be contingency plans in place if in-class learning can not resume because of elevated COVID-19 transmission risk, the province said.

During a press conference in Regina on Tuesday, live update, Wyant listed a number of potential adjustments that could be made in September including alternative entrances, staggered class times and online learning.

Wyant said contingency plans will be developed with a goal of equitable learning opportunities for all children in the province.

An alternate delivery model will be in place for students who are unable or do not feel safe returning to class, Wyant said .

With files from CTV News Regina