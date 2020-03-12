SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it has been reviewing and revising its pandemic plan for several weeks in preparation for Saskatchewan's first presumptive case of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the school division says it has increased preventative measures such as enhanced cleaning of commonly touched surfaces and encourages thorough handwashing and sanitizing among students and staff.

"We have already taken steps such as cancelling an international exchange and student educational tours. The recent suspension of extracurricular activities puts one of our preventative measures in place."

More significant restrictions aren't recommended at the moment, the letter says.

In a letter on its website, Saskatoon Public Schools says it has already taken preventative measures.

"Caretaking staff were previously directed to prioritize sanitization in all schools. Focus is being given to sanitizing push-pull points and frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, water fountain buttons, desks, countertops, sinks, and taps."

Schools have been asked to review hygiene practices with students and have shared posters highlighting proper handwashing for posting in all bathrooms.

"As always, if a child is sick, parents and guardians are asked to keep the child home from school."

Horizon School Division director of education Kevin Garinger said in a letter to parents that regular daily classes and other business will proceed as normal.

“Horizon will maintain heightened awareness as this pandemic develops, and we will share any updates or changes as soon as possible, should they arise.”