Saskatoon school bus drivers 'get focused' ahead of September
School is starting up again and so is Jerry Diekema’s bus. Diekema drives a school bus and his wife, Barb, is his bus monitor.
“I’m the boss,” Barb said, laughing.
The Diekemas take more than 20 special needs students to Bishop Klein School and St. Edward School.
“We’re together 24/7 –work and at home,” the school bus driver of nine years told CTV News.
First Student bus drivers got together on Thursday to fine-tune their skills ahead of the school year.
In a low-traffic area, in Saskatoon’s north-end, drivers practiced tight turns, pick-ups, drop-offs and got their mirrors adjusted.
“We have some stations set up and those stations are designed to mimic a parked vehicle or a certain turning situation,” said Chris Klassen, a location safety manager with First Student.
“The whole idea is to put them into positions with no risk to the public, no risk to damaging parked vehicles, and remind them of the limits of the bus.”
The Diekemas take more than 20 special needs students to Bishop Klein School and St. Edward School.(Laura Woodward/CTV News)
The clinic has been useful for both new and experienced drivers, like Keith Morphy, who has been behind the wheel of the bus for 12 years.
“The re-orientation has always been so useful because you’ve spent the last six, eight weeks doing other stuff,” Morphy told CTV News from the driver seat of his freshly-adjusted bus.
“It gets you oriented and focused on what you have to do for this upcoming school year.”
Morphy is looking forward to seeing the 46 kids he takes to school.
“What’s amazing about this job is that they pay me to do this!” Morphy said, laughing.
Most students in Saskatoon go back to school on Sept. 3.
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
LIVE UPDATES Final day of the DNC: Kamala Harris to accept the party's nomination
On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is set to accept the party's nomination for president on Thursday.
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
Toronto Zoo's red panda who gave surprise birth to two cubs in June dies
A 10-year-old female red panda who recently gave birth to two cubs at the Toronto Zoo in June has died.
TikTok has fallen hard for yet another grocery store staple
How does a piece of produce go viral?
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was "no deeper message” in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March — Darth Vader's theme song in the “Star Wars” films — from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
Daryl Hall ends Vancouver concert after 3 songs; management says he has COVID
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
CUPE Ontario president to continue to 'fight side by side' with union members amid calls to resign
CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn says he fully rejects 'the charge of antisemitism,' and said he will 'continue to fight side by side' with his union members despite calls for his resignation by the national executive board.
Health minister puts nicotine pouches behind the counter, bans flavours
Health Minister Mark Holland is putting Health Canada-approved nicotine pouches behind pharmacy counters starting next week as part of his crackdown on the sale of new nicotine products to children.
-
-
-
-
