Missing Sask. man found dead

A 28-year-old Saskatchewan man missing since 2022 was found dead.

Shequille "Shack" Gamble, was reported missing on Nov. 15, 2022. He was last seen on Oct. 15 in Debden, a town located about 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Police believed he was traveling to Beardy's First Nation on foot when he went missing, but he was also known to travel to Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop First Nation, and Big River First Nation.

On Thursday, police located Gamble's body. While the exact location of the discovery has not been disclosed, police say that his death is non-suspicious.

The investigation has been handed over to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.