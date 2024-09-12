Missing Sask. man found dead
A 28-year-old Saskatchewan man missing since 2022 was found dead.
Shequille "Shack" Gamble, was reported missing on Nov. 15, 2022. He was last seen on Oct. 15 in Debden, a town located about 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
Police believed he was traveling to Beardy's First Nation on foot when he went missing, but he was also known to travel to Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop First Nation, and Big River First Nation.
On Thursday, police located Gamble's body. While the exact location of the discovery has not been disclosed, police say that his death is non-suspicious.
The investigation has been handed over to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump says there won't be a third presidential debate
Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that there would not be a third presidential debate.
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
BREAKING 2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., police in standoff with suspect
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a fatal stabbing that left two victims dead, and one in life-threatening condition.
'Keep your bags packed': Consul general grilled over $9M NYC condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask.; few details available
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
SpaceX makes history with flashy new EVA spacesuits
At 700 kilometres above Earth, Thursday’s historic SpaceX spacewalk took place higher than any previous NASA spacewalk, and featured cutting-edge technology.
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
Ukraine says Russia has started a counteroffensive in its Kursk border region
Russia has launched a counteroffensive in its Kursk region to dislodge Ukraine's forces who stormed across the border five weeks ago and put Russian territory under foreign occupation for the first time since World War II, Ukraine's president said Thursday.
Regina
Councillor Lori Bresciani to make 'major announcement' on upcoming election
Councillor Lori Bresciani will make a major announcement regarding her involvement in Regina's upcoming municipal election.
Sask. Entertainment Expo postponed to 2025 due to health concerns
This year’s edition of the Saskatchewan Entertainment Expo has been postponed until 2025.
Moose Jaw police investigate suspicious vehicle approaching minor
Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to a suspicious occurrence on Wednesday involving a vehicle approaching a minor.
Winnipeg
Man charged after multiple child sex dolls seized from home: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
-
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Appeal against drug treatment facility in Winnipeg neighbourhood defeated
The City of Winnipeg’s appeal committee has voted against an appeal from Linden Woods area residents who were pushing back on a proposed drug treatment facility.
Edmonton
Edmonton police seize more than $1.2M in street drugs after months-long investigation
The Edmonton Police Service says more than 66 kilograms of drugs have been seized in a large-scale drug investigation in central Edmonton that started in December.
-
An Alberta First Nation has revived a lawsuit it launched 10 years ago in an effort to get the federal government to recognize its human right to clean, safe water.
Calgary
Calgary pipeline repairs to be complete by this weekend
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says construction work has been going well and is expected to be wrapped up by this weekend, with restrictions being lifted by Sept. 22.
-
Alberta fish and wildlife officers believe a cougar that visited an acreage southwest of Calgary, killing a family cat, is no longer in the area.
-
A series of recommendations have been approved by a city committee that could see improved public safety on Calgary Transit.
Lethbridge
Taber RCMP warn of heavy police presence
Taber RCMP are instructing the public to avoid a section of the community due to a heavy police presence.
1 suspect in custody after break-in and violent assault of Lethbridge woman
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
-
As harvest season continues in southern Alberta, the Interfaith Food Bank in Lethbridge is putting out an urgent call for fresh food and produce.
Toronto
Chow says Toronto’s traffic congestion plan is working, acknowledges more could have been done sooner
Mayor Olivia Chow said Thursday that new data show Toronto’s congestion management plan is working to reduce gridlock, with recent travel times for drivers and transit riders showing improvement in some of the most congested parts of the downtown core.
-
The TTC says the service providing free Wi-Fi in subway stations will be terminated by the end of this year.
-
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
Ottawa
-
There is a growing concern among travellers, as a potential Air Canada pilot strike looms.
Montreal
Parents outraged after homeless man allegedly spits on a 3-year-old near daycare
Some parents in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough are worried after a homeless man allegedly attacked a 3-year-old child while he was on his way to daycare located next to a homeless shelter.
Quebec MNA Youri Chassin leaves the CAQ ship
In another blow for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin is leaving the party just hours after publishing an open letter criticizing his own government.
-
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has given a major donation to the independent Montreal cinema - Cinema du Parc - he frequented as a young film student.
Vancouver
Merritt RCMP seek 'armed and dangerous' man
A man who has been wanted by Mounties in Merritt, B.C., since June should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said in a renewed appeal for information Thursday.
-
An expert with the BC Wildfire Service says relentless drought conditions for much of British Columbia sets the stage for more fire activity this fall.
-
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
Kelowna
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Vancouver Island
-
-
More than 700,000 British Columbians don't have a family doctor and two physicians’ groups want to know how the province’s political parties plan to address the crisis.
London
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after overnight crash near Western
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent two car crash near the Western University gates on Richmond Street north early Thursday morning.
-
A Canadian winner of the reality series Survivor is spending part of her $1 million U.S. paycheck to train to become a doctor in London, Ont.
-
Following reports to police of disturbances in public washrooms at Southside Park, police stopped a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old male with three teen passengers.
Kitchener
Early apple harvest for farmers in Region of Waterloo
Apple trees are already being harvested at the Martin's Family Fruit Farm in Waterloo, Ont., at least one week ahead of their typical schedule.
-
A Waterloo, Ont. man diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer continues to beat all odds.
-
A fire in Brantford has been contained, but firefighters expect to be on scene for the next 24 to 48 hours.
Northern Ontario
Greater Sudbury's encampment population has doubled in a year
More tents are going up in Energy Court at an encampment near the former safe consumption site trailer.
-
-
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
Atlantic
-
NEW N.B. premier’s asylum seeker comments spark controversy
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are "largely fictitious," says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
-
A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
Residents of a small Nova Scotia community are worried about who will remove four concrete-filled boxcars sitting in their harbour after a tidal power firm collapsed.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.