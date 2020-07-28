SASKATOON -- The date was announced Tuesday by Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR), the group formerly known as AIDS Saskatoon.

“We are proud of both our prairie and harm reduction roots. The new name and logo reflect the nature and philosophy of our work,” the group said in a news release.

The site will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The group expects the site will serve about 72 people who use drugs per day.

It will be staffed by a primary care paramedic, paid by a $60,000 fundraising campaign.

The campaign began with $10,045 in donations: $8,595 from Erik Parkinson’s Memorial Fund, $1,050 from Hazelwood Vintage and $400 from Primal restaurant.

Prairie Harm Reduction is also accepting direct donations through its new website, which also sells merchandise.