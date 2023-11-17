Saskatoon's planned rapid bus lines get federal, provincial funding boost

The City of Saskatoon is getting a boost to help improve transit and build a new community centre.

The federal government, the province governments and the city announced a joint spend of $151.9 million on Thursday, that will pay for a Saskatoon Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project and a new Eastside Leisure Centre.

The city plans to have three BRT lines, the first of which will have 16 stops running between the West and Northeast areas of Saskatoon.

"We are just at the point where we're reaching 300,000 people in our city, and what we learned from other cities is that you cannot build an efficient and effective city without a transit system that can move people more rapidly and efficiently,” Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon said.

The federal government has earmarked nearly $61 million for the plan, the city will spend just over $57 million and the province will contribute $33 million.

The plan aims to see about 25 zero-emissions buses and 30 diesel buses replace the current fleet. The city said the new buses will help with shortages and accommodate the city's expected growth.

The city also received funding for a new leisure centre in the Holmwood sector on the city's eastern edge that will provide services to nearly 70,000 residents.

“We will keep collaborating with our partners and investing in infrastructure projects across the country that make a real impact for Canadians today, but also for generations to come,” said Jenna Sudds, federal families, children and social development minister.