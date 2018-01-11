After 42 years, Saskatoon-based MD Ambulance has changed its name to Medavie Health Services West.

The name change has been in the works for some time, according to Medavie, which bought MD Ambulance in 2014, when David Dutchak, MD’s president and CEO, retired. Everything from uniforms to badges to the decals on each ambulance need to be changed over.

Based out of Nova Scotia, Medavie is the largest private provider of EMS management services in Canada. Medavie Health Services West is the consolidation of its three western EMS companies under one name.

“Each of our western companies will continue to operate as they have before — the only difference our communities, patients and health-care partners will notice is the new name and look as we transition to Medavie Health Services West,” said Gerry Schriemer, chief operating officer for Medavie Health Services West. “While our paramedics will now be part of a larger, regional company, they remain dedicated to their respective communities.”

In Saskatoon, there are 27 paramedic and primary care vehicles, with a staff of 174 paramedics.

Dutchak’s father started MD Ambulance in 1976.