SASKATOON -- The city's indoor skating rinks will be closing for the season. Here's a rundown of when the final public skating sessions and parent and tot skates are happening according to the City of Saskatoon.

Archibald Arena

Last day for public skating: Sunday, March 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Final Parent and Tot Skate: Wednesday, March 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Lions Arena

Last day for public skating: March 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.)

Final Parent and Tot Skate: Friday, March 13 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Cosmo Arena

Last day for public skating: Friday March 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Final Parent and Tot Skate: Friday, March 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

ACT Arena

Last day for public skating: Sunday, March 29 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Final Parent and Tot Skate: Thursday, March 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

(Note: ACT Arena will remain open through spring and summer for ice rentals)