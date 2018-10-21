Saskatoon’s first cannabis ticket issued
A flowering cannabis plant is seen at Blissco Cannabis Corp. in Langley, B.C., on October 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, October 21, 2018 1:07PM CST
A woman found herself the recipient of Saskatoon’s first cannabis ticket after police discovered her consuming cannabis in a vehicle.
In a Saturday tweet, the Saskatoon Police Service said the woman had been a passenger in the vehicle. She “was issued a $360 ticket under the Cannabis Control (SK) Act,” the tweet read.
“Some people must not have believed us when we said that wasn’t legal,” it went on to say.