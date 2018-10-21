

CTV Saskatoon





A woman found herself the recipient of Saskatoon’s first cannabis ticket after police discovered her consuming cannabis in a vehicle.

In a Saturday tweet, the Saskatoon Police Service said the woman had been a passenger in the vehicle. She “was issued a $360 ticket under the Cannabis Control (SK) Act,” the tweet read.

“Some people must not have believed us when we said that wasn’t legal,” it went on to say.