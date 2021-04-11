SASKATOON -- Saskatoon’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Prairieland Park will operate on adusted hours Monday.

The drive-thru will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Sunday evening.

The SHA did not provide an explanation for the adjusted hours.

Wait times and hours of operation are updated on the SHA's website.

On Sunday, the drive-thru clinic was open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

It is currently open to residents 55 years of age and older on a first come, first serve basis.

Those seeking to head through the drive-thru clinic are directed to enter Prairieland Park from St. Henry Avenue.